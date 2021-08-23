CatchMyDriftVintage

Armchair By Terje Ekstrom

This pair is RESERVED. It is an Etsy 2021 Design Award Finalist. Please feel free to write in if you would like to be on the waiting list. Waiting list requests will be listed in the order they are received. Thank you very much for your interest in these chairs. _____ Thank you for visiting our shop. You are welcome to also follow us on INSTAGRAM: "catchMyDriftvintage" **Each chair is sold separately. Price listed is for one chair, and there are two chairs available. Use the drop down menu to indicate 1 or 2 chairs. Shipping will be combined. This is truly a rare, FABULOUS Pair of ICONIC 1980s Upholstered Lounge Chairs by Terje Ekstrom in Norway for Stokke. The prototype of this armchair was created in 1972, production started in 1984. Construction made of metal pipes and foam covered with a blue wool knit. ____ NOTE: The Second photograph here shows a photograph featured in a Forthcoming 2021 Fashion Launch Campaign for "Pikku Takki", a sustainable children's and adult clothing and accessories company. Check them out!!: https://www.instagram.com/pikkutakki/ We invited them to come to our Catch My Drift Vintage studio warehouse and feature some of our chairs and other interior items for the set of their shoot for their clothing company launch! We are so happy to collaborate with them, as we feel ourselves to also be a sustainable interiors and furniture shop, and very much needed in our modern world. When you are supporting Catch My Drift Vintage, you are also supporting a sustainable furniture company and business. ___ Condition: All original, beautiful blue wool knit fabric, in good overall condition, some expected imperfections due to age. Overall they look fantastic. We have an upholsterer that we work with regularly who is able to reupholster these for an excellent rate. Please feel free to write in if you would like to consider this option. Dimensions: Height: 31" Width: 29.5" Depth: 30" Seat Height: 15" Every one of our one-of-a-kind vintage designer items has a story! We can't wait to sit down with you and discuss the design the overall design history as well as the specific history of any piece in our shop. We have a team of designers that can help you decide what you would like in your space, and how to pair it with other designer objects in your life already. Thank you very much for shopping with our sustainable, mom and pop vintage designer interiors shop! We sincerely appreciate your business. We look forward to working with you. Your living space should be FUN and ELEGANT. We ship professionally, and have our pieces packaged extremely well. We will have this blanket wrap shipped to you, fully insured. Please see all photos as they are part of the description. Please feel free to ask any questions, all sales are final. Thank you for your interest!