Birkenstock

Arizona Stones

$99.95 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Please be advised that the Birkenstock® Narrow width accommodates both traditional narrow and medium widths.Enjoy a classic with a bit of a rock-n-roll twist with the metallic Arizona Stones sandal from Birkenstock®.Birko-Flor™ uppers are made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers, this material is a soft fabric with a smooth leather-like finish.Two top straps with buckle closures for an adjustable fit.Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation.The suede lined, contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles you each and every step.Anatomically correct cork footbed, crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable, encourages foot health.Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy.Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly.Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability.Heat Warning - Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat.Made in Germany.Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width Narrow. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 8 oz.