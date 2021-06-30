United States
Birkenstock
Arizona Oiled Leather
$150.00
At Birkenstock
The legendary two-strap design from BIRKENSTOCK with amplified buckle accent - the Arizona Big Buckle. The Big Buckle version features a large, elegant buckle creating a bold yet minimalist design. Shown in oiled nubuck leather. Anatomically formed cork and latex footbed Upper: Oiled nubuck leather Footbed lining: leather Sole: EVA Details: double wide straps with large adjustable pin buckles in metal Made in Germany