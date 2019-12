Botkier

Block Heel Slip-on Sandal

$188.00 $59.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A bold architectural platform and heel distinguish a throwback-inspired slide sandal that will make for a striking statement piece with any outfit. Sizing: True to size. Open toe. Slip-on style. Approx. 4.25" heel; 1.25" platform. Imported.