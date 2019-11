Birkenstock

Arizona Happy Slide Sandal

$99.95 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

All the iconic aspects of the brand are here (contoured arch support, superior comfort), plus naturally insulating wool at the upper and footbed. Sizing: True to size. Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. Reference size chart for European conversion. M=standard width . Open toe. Adjustable straps with buckle closure. Contoured footbed with arch support. Grip sole.