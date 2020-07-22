Birkenstock

Arizona Birko-flor

$99.95

u003Ca href="u002Fdownloadu002FBu002Fiu002Fru002FBirkenstockSizing2017.PNG" class="popup-570-550" target="_blank"u003EBirkenstock® Size and Width Chartu003Cu002Fau003E, Please be advised that the Birkenstock® u003Cemu003ENarrowu003Cu002Femu003E width can accommodate both traditional narrow u003Cstrongu003Eandu003Cu002Fstrongu003E medium widths., Enjoy easy stylin' with the Arizona slip-on sandal from Birkenstock®., Made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers, this material is a soft fabric with a smooth leather-like finish., Two top straps with buckle closures for an adjustable fit., Raised toe bar encourages the natural gripping motion of your feet., Suede-lined, contoured footbed molds to the shape of your foot for support that cradles each step., Anatomical footbed is crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable., Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup protects and distributes body weight evenly., Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock-absorbing support with lasting durability., u003Cstrongu003EHeat Warning:u003Cu002Fstrongu003E Concentrated heat can damage cork and EVA. Do not leave footwear in direct sunlight. If your footwear becomes wet, air dry slowly, avoiding direct heat., Made in Germany., Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7-7.5), width Narrow. Please note that measurements may vary by size., Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.