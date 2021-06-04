Rick Owens x Birkenstock

Arizona

Arizona Black The extended strap – the essential design element of the year-long collaboration – is accompanied by black rivets and hardware, emphasising the striking but subtle design language of Rick Owens. Smooth soft leather in pitch-black highlights the classic shape of the Arizona. Arizona Black Iridescent Celebrating the essential design element of the collaboration – the extended strap – Owens not only adds black rivets and hardware but submerges the classic-shaped Arizona in iridescent foiled leather. Upper: smooth, soft leather on black styles and foiled leather on iridescent styles. All equipped with black rivets and buckles. Footbed: anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, fully covered with smooth premium Nappa leather Outsole: black EVA outsole Branding: silver Rick Owens logo branding printed on footbed Packaging: exclusive slide-out shoe box in grey Rick Owens design