Schutz

Arissa Flats

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 80158439; Color Code: 007 So classic in every way, these ultra-femme ballet flats feature a pointed toe and staple bow detail. Features: Slip-on style, leather fabrication, flat design, pointed square toe, bow detail Why We <3 It: Pair these flats with some leg warmers for a totally ballet-inspired detail. Schutz Founded by designer Alexandre Birman in 1995, Schutz captured the attention of fashionistas everywhere thanks to its innovative designs and well-constructed silhouettes. Crafted in the heart of Brazil, Schutz footwear combines the vibrancy of South America with high standards of quality and comfort. Care/Import Made in Brazil