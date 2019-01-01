Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Arie Threader Earrings
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
This set of slim, minimalist threader earrings is ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
30 Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Young Frankk
Ribbon Earrings
$88.00
from
Young Frankk
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Double Heart Stud Earrings
$160.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Cities In Dust
Daisy Earrings With Stone
$150.00
from
Cities In Dust
BUY
DETAILS
Lab by Laura Busony
Abduction Earrings
$180.00
from
Lab by Laura Busony
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Lucia Pearl Bracelet Set
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Mahalo Drop Earrings
$38.00
$30.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Iphone Off My Case
$78.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Off My Case Iphone Case (bb Exclusive)
$78.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted