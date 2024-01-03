Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Huggie Earrings In Iridescent Drusy
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kendra Scott
Need a few alternatives?
Tessa Metcalfe
Earring No. 5
BUY
£1220.00
Tessa Metcalfe
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Huggie Earrings In Iridescent Drusy
BUY
$50.00
Kendra Scott
Gabi Rielle
14k Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Drop Earrings
BUY
$42.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Swarovski
Volta Stud Earrings
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Swarovski
More from Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Shawn Beaded Friendship Bracelets Set Of 2 In Charcoal
BUY
$43.97
$55.00
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Ashton Gold Half Chain Necklace
BUY
$109.87
$183.10
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Ashton Gold Half Chain Necklace In White Pearl
BUY
$120.00
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Beau Horse Pendant Necklace In Vintage Gold
BUY
$55.00
Kendra Scott
More from Earrings
Tessa Metcalfe
Earring No. 5
BUY
£1220.00
Tessa Metcalfe
Kendra Scott
Ari Heart Gold Huggie Earrings In Iridescent Drusy
BUY
$50.00
Kendra Scott
Gabi Rielle
14k Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Drop Earrings
BUY
$42.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Swarovski
Volta Stud Earrings
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Swarovski
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted