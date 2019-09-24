Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Josie Maran

Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub

$38.00
At Sephora
What it is: A hydrating and revitalizing exfoliating scrub featuring 100 percent pure argan oil and delicate sugar crystals. \t\t\t
Featured in 1 story
The Body-Scrub Survival Guide To Winter
by Us