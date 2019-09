Noble House

Ardine Mid Century Modern Fabric Loveseat

$143.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This Ardine mid-century loveseat by Christopher Knight Home is a great addition for any home. Featuring both comfort and style, the contemporary 2 seater sofa is perfect for a home office or living room. The slightly curved back of the settee helps provide extra comfort and also gives the settee a softer look. This settee is great on its own or with other furniture.