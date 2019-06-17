Hashtag Home

Ardilla Floating Desk

$159.99 $123.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Turn any empty wall into your home office with this folding desk! Crafted of solid and manufactured wood in a clean white finish, this wall-mounted design strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette with gleaming nickel hardware. Unlatch the front panel to open the hinged desktop, revealing four storage cubbies, a paper organizer, and a corkboard for memos. A pull-out drawer rounds out the design. Measuring 20" H x 26" W overall on the wall, this desk has a 30 lbs. weight capacity.