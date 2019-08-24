Introducing our super skinny, retractable, 2-in-1 brow filling pencil & brush. Giving you maximum control, while taking up minimum space in your makeup case. This magic wand shapes, defines and leaves a thicker, fuller, natural finish. Ideal for ladies who'd describe themselves as distinctly 'no brow.'Key Benefits- Easy and no-nonsense application for speed and control- Shapes and defines for a fuller, natural finish- Super skinny pencil design helps create hair like strokes- A skinny handbag hero - small on space big on resultsHow to Use:Take a Brow: Use the brush to shape into a neat, natural arch. Next, pencil in with light strokes and blend with the brush for a natural finish. How now, perfect brow?Precautions: Avoid direct contact with eyes. If product gets into the eyes rinse well with water.