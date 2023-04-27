Le Wand

Indulge in rolling climaxes and experience endless gratification with the Le Wand Arch. The crescent-shaped, double-ended shape of this stainless steel wand is created for next-level G-spot stimulation. Glide the Arch into place, press it against your G-spot and let this double-ended pleasure tool send you into orgasmic bliss. Choose between the rippled bulbous end for a delightfully satisfying G-spot massage or the opposite end which boasts a flattened tip for targeted G-spot stimulation. Stainless steel toys are prized for their hardness, weight and hygiene. Plus, they can be used with all types of lubricant. Try cooling them down or warming them up with water for temperature play. To clean, simply use soap and water, pop them in the dishwasher or boil them for 3 to 4 minutes to fully disinfect.