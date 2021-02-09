Madewell

Arbour Cardigan Sweater

$89.50 $33.73

About This Item Size Info - Runs large; for a closer fit, order one size down. - XXS=000, XS=00-0, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16, XXL=18 (16W), 2X=20 (18W), 3X=22-24 (20W-24W). Details Made of Madewell's signature Coziest Yarn, this supersoft button-front sweater might just be the holy grail of cardigans. Hip-length with a relaxed fit and patch pockets, it's one you won't want to take off. - 23" length (size 2X) - Front button closure - V-neck - Long sleeves - Front patch pockets - 50% acrylic, 27% wool, 21% nylon, 2% elastane - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - t.b.d.