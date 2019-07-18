Make Up For Ever

Aqua Smoky Lash - Waterproof Extra Black Mascara

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Escentual

For those who want a mascara that stays put and doesn’t budge, the Aqua Smoky Lash Mascara locks your lashes in waterproof definition and volume. The Aqua Smoky Lash Mascara doesn’t run even when you’re caught in the rain or enjoying a holiday swim. Its densely packed brush creates intense volume whilst defining each lash individually. Apply directly to the lashes. To increase their volume, add an extra coat until you reach your desired finish.