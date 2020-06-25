Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Undra Celeste
Apricot Body Dress
$125.00
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Undra Celeste
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Undra Celeste
Undra Celeste
Phillis Billowed Dress
$225.00
$157.00
from
Undra Celeste
BUY
Undra Celeste
Joi Dress
$159.00
from
Undra Celeste
BUY
More from Dresses
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted