Tombolo

“après Ski” Cabana Pants

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tombolo

Après ski - the highest calling of beginner skiers who prefer fondue and champagne to moguls. This product is just the pants. You can shop the matching shirt here, the matching scarf here and the rest of the Ski Collection including other colorways here. Unisex Sizing 100% Organic Cotton Terry Cloth DETAILING ❄️Yellow and maroon pants in 100% organic cotton terry cloth. ❄️Jacquard tape with sun motif down side seams. ❄️Elasticized waist and cuffs. ❄️Silicone dipped drawstrings. ❄️Back pocket with signature 'V'-piping detail. Tope is 6'2.5'' with a 38'' chest and is wearing a size M in photos. (These pants fit on the larger side; a size S would be a trimmer fit but would still suit him). He is also wearing a size M top available here (and the scarf is available here.)