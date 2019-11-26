Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
APRÈS
Après Pullover
C$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At APRÈS
GOGO's newly designed Après pullover fits in all the right places. Hand made in Canada with soft, luxurious Italian spun wool. One size fits most Dimensions Width: 23.5" Length: 19.5" Arm: 29"
Need a few alternatives?
Coach
Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater
$350.00
from
Coach
BUY
BOSS By Hugo Boss
Asymmetric-front Buttoned Sweater
$348.00
$208.00
from
Hugo Boss
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
MSGM
Black Oversized Turtleneck
$445.00
$334.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from APRÈS
APRÈS
Après Pullover
C$425.00
from
APRÈS
BUY
More from Sweaters
Coach
Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater
$350.00
from
Coach
BUY
BOSS By Hugo Boss
Asymmetric-front Buttoned Sweater
$348.00
$208.00
from
Hugo Boss
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
MSGM
Black Oversized Turtleneck
$445.00
$334.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted