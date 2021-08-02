Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
£41.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray
Need a few alternatives?
Oribe
Crème For Style
BUY
£38.00
Net-A-Porter
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
£41.00
Cult Beauty
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
£31.50
Space NK
Moroccanoil
Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($108 Value)
BUY
$73.00
Nordstrom
More from Oribe
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
£41.00
Cult Beauty
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
£31.50
Space NK
Oribe
Aprés Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
C$55.00
Sephora
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
C$40.00
Beauty Sense
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Crème For Style
BUY
£38.00
Net-A-Porter
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
£41.00
Cult Beauty
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
£31.50
Space NK
Moroccanoil
Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($108 Value)
BUY
$73.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted