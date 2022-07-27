Apparis

Apparis Tierra Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket

$295.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79038642; Color Code: 001 The cool-girl jacket of the spring. The TIERRA is a cropped, vegan leather bomber jacket with oversized pockets and bi-colored contrast stitching for an added edge. The perfect bold piece to layer over your spring looks on chillier days. Content + Care - Shell: 57% polyurethane, 43% viscose. Lining: 100% polyester. - Due to the dyeing process of the fabric, there is a chance of color transfer onto skin, other fabrics, or surfaces. Spot clean with mild detergent. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Dry clean. - Imported. Size + Fit - Length: 21.3 inches. Sleeve length: 22.8 inches. Roomy, but not too roomy—a standard silhouette. This description was written by the seller.