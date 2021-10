Ba&sh

Apolo Two-tone Jeans

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Yes

Dare to be original in these ba&sh; APOLO jeans. They stand apart with their playful seaming and panels in different shades for an original patchwork effect. You'll also love the large patch pockets. These jeans were made for summer. - Two-tone jeans - Carrot style - 7/8th length - Pockets - 100% cotton