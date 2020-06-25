You Swim

Aplomb One-piece

£105.00

Buy Now Review It

At You Swim

GRETA Portland, Oregon Style: Aplomb High Waist Two-Piece Height: 5'6 Usual dress size: US 10 Cup size: US GG At first I was skeptical of the "multiple sizes in one" branding as I have a larger cup size, but the top fits so comfortably and looks so good! I can honestly say this is the best suit I have ever worn, and by far the one I feel the most confident in! Plus the Youswim team is so sweet and on top of their game! Thank you again for such great customer service, and for making such a great product.