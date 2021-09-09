Antonym Cosmetics

Baked Illuminator

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Antonym Cosmetics Baked Illuminator This Product Is: an illuminator. Good for: All skin types Why We Love It: Antonym Cosmetics Baked Illuminator is a mélange-swirled highlighter powder with luminous pink champagne color. The pink champagne shades brighten the face with a warmer appearance without changing its tone, while providing a glow to the complexion. By balancing pigments and transparent powders, the advanced technology provides a weightless texture with a silky, transparent feeling and strong color and brightness performance. The application is self-blending for even shading and the finish is enhanced with new shades and reflections. Read More