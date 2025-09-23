IGK

Antisocial Midnight Silk Mask

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At IGK

Good Genes deeply exfoliates the dull surface of the skin for instant glow and radiance. As dull, dead surface cells are removed, clarity and smoothness are restored. Good Genes visibly brightens the appearance of dark spots and discolorations and instantly plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles in 3 minutes. This multi-tasking, targeted lactic acid treatment rapidly exfoliates and boosts naturally youthful radiance, while visibly reducing the look of lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. High potency, purified grade lactic acid exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells, to instantly clarify and reveal smoother, clearer skin. Together with skin brightening licorice, this super-concentrated treatment visually reduces the look of dark spots and discoloration caused by exposure to the sun, for naturally brighter, even-toned skin. Clinically proven to immediately and significantly plump the look of fine lines and boost radiance in just 3 minutes. This product is not available to ship to the EU / UK. Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Phthalate-Free, Fragrance-Free, Vegan.