Antique Victorian Diamond Black Enamel Yellow Gold Ring

$2037.18

About An impressive antique Victorian 0.13 carat diamond and black enamel, 18 karat yellow gold mourning ring; part of our diverse antique jewelry and estate jewelry collections. This fine and impressive Victorian mourning ring has been crafted in 18k yellow gold. The ring is embellished with a black enamel decoration throughout. The feature black enamel setting is ornamented with a feature 0.13Ct Old European round cut diamonds, pavé set to the center of a stellate design. The shank is composed of three rectangular enamel sections, separated by a 18k yellow gold groove. The sections are accented with the motto, split between the three, 'IN MEMORY OF', written in 18k yellow gold. The ring is fully hallmarked to the interior of the shank with the duty mark, the gold guarantee mark (crown), the 18k gold fineness mark, the London Assay Office hallmark (leopard's head) and the date letter for 1872 (r). This black enamel mourning ring is supplied with an independent diamond grading certificate. Images do not always reflect the true color and brilliance of gemstones and diamonds. The video however provides a truer representation of the actual color and showcases each stone. Condition This impressive antique Victorian mourning ring is fine quality set with a very high color graded old cut diamond, the black enamel is in excellent condition with minor scratched, in keeping with age. The ring is an exceptional gauge of gold and is in excellent condition, the hallmarks very clear and deeply struck due to the exceptional gauge of gold. Diamond Quality Colour E Clarity P1 Cut Old European round Content 0.13 carat Dimensions 3.30mm x 3.22mm x 1.90mm Dimensions Length of Setting 1.03cm/0.41" Width of Setting 1.54cm/0.61" Height of Setting 3.4mm/0.13" Ring Size UK Size N 1/2 USA Size 6 3/4 The ring size may not be altered due to the enamel decoration surrounding the entirety of the design. Weight 5.99 grams Date: 1872 Origin: London, England Video: A video of this fine piece is available upon request. Reflections in photographs may detract from the true representation of this fine example of Victorian jewelry/estate jewelry. Item Ref. SKU: A9596