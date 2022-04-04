Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Brighten your home décor and illuminate your living space with the Antique Brass Retro Table Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. This table lamp features an iron base and shade in an antique brass finish. The dome-shaped lamp shade echoes classic retro designs of the past, while the brass finish brings a glam touch to the piece. Mix and match the lamp with other metallics for an eclectic, modern look. This lamp requires one 60-watt light bulb or LED equivalent. Luckily, there is already one included with the lamp, so you don't have to run to the hardware store right away. Set the mood with on/off inline switch, and the clear cord blends in with your surrounding décor. With its simple, clean design and elegant finish, the Antique Brass Retro Table Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is the perfect table lamp for your favorite end table or nightstand. Style this piece with other items from Drew Barrymore Flower Home to create a cheerful, vibrant home. About Drew Barrymore Flower Home Drew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a General Electric-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.