Kypris

Antioxidant Dew Quench & Glow Facial Serum

$90.00

Details & Care What it is: A long, soft kiss of hydration featuring 26 active natural ingredients to restore moisture, vitality and radiance to skin. Who it's for: Anyone with dry, oily, sensitive or untroubled complexions. What it does: With its featherweight texture, this formula reinvigorates, replenishes and soothes skin to glowing, supple dewiness, enhancing elasticity and luminosity, delivering a burst of hydration and brightening dullness and calming the appearance of redness. Free from essential oils, it accommodates reactive, scent-sensitive skin. It contains an abundance of antioxidants including vitamins C and E and superoxide dismutase encapsulated in phosopholipids combined with ferulic acid and an array of herb-derived antioxidants to challenge free radicals to calm and soothe your skin barrier; sea algae extracts, which are lush, oceanic extracts studied for their impressive abilities to hydrate and bring vibrance to skin; xylitylglucosides, which are precursors to skin's natural creation of hyaluronic acid to enhance the appearance of a hydrated, plump complexion; and rose extracts, which have been known for centuries to be soothing and toning agents, and two distinct varieties of heirloom roses within this dew deliver an enhanced appearance of clam and tone. Tamanu, sourced organically from a cooperative, delivers renewal and glow; waltheria indica, a botanical gem from the mallow family, brightens the appearance of dull skin and calms redness; and dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline, a botanically derived amino acid, smoothes, moisturizes and nourishes skin's appearance. How to use: Apply 5–7 drops of serum to a clean face, neck and décolletage morning and night. Use as a lightweight multi-action moisturizer or as a potent layering piece in your KYPRIS skin care wardrobe. 1.59 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc; also free of synthetic fragrances, ethoxylate, plastic, GMOs, gluten and filler Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Ingredients criteria: sourced through green biotechnology or green chemistry, contains upcycled and/or byproduct ingredients and COSMOS Standard certified This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: packaging is glass, paper or fiber-based, and is either FSC certified or contains 50% or more recycled post-consumer waste or post-industrial waste Item #5318485 Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Xylitylglucoside, Betaine, Dipalmitoyl Hydroxyproline, Panthenol, Ahnfeltia Concinna Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Anhydroxylitol, Calophyllum Inophyllum (Tamanu) Seed Oil, Symphytum Officinale (Comfrey) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Waltheria Indica Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Ferulic Acid, Lecithin, Mannitol, Phospholipids, Prunus Cerasus (Sour Cherry) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia (Rose De Mai) Flower Extract, Rosa Damascena (Damask Rose) Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Superoxide Dismutase, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Levulinate, Xanthan Gum, Xylitol, Sodium Anisate. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging