Fekkai

Anti-frizz Silky Straight Ironless Shampoo

£21.60

Welcome Silky Straight Ironlessâa complete collection that makes silky straight hairstyles happen with ease. This silkening conditioner softens hair and restores manageability. The Straightening Complex smoothes cuticle down and helps lock humidity out for silky straight locks. Benefits: Anti-Frizz Straightening Complex with Hibiscus protein works to smooth the surface of each hair strand for incredibly smooth, silky and manageable hair. Each product in the Silky Straight Ironless collection is infused with advanced micro-smoothing technology. Great for hair with natural waves or curls that struggle with frizz, and typically use straightening/smoothing products and a flat iron.