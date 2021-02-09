DefrancoBoutique

Anti Fog 3 Layer Face Mask

Comfy 3 Layer Face Mask, Reusable and Washable, Adjustable Strap, For Adults and Women Welcome to this matured colours for Adults- Men & Women. Its 100 % pure Cotton fabric face Mask. This face mask is handmade and finished with white lined soft cotton for a more relaxed and comfortable fit Material: 100% Cotton Fabric Ear Elastic: Soft elastic for more relaxed Adjustable Elastic Strap: YES Filter Pocket: YES Nose Wire: YES Laundry: Washable Reused : Yes Its Reusable Made in United Kingdom Available for Men , Female & Teenagers Nose Mask Care - For better experience Handwash with warm water & washing powder - For washing machine set at 40'c - Air dry only. Do not tumble dry - Iron it gently & follow the pleet pattern lines. - Do not iron the elastic band These masks are not medical nose masks.They are there to protect and offer a minimal physical barrier. We make no medical claims with regard to their usage. We are not in affiliation to any organisations. All our products are hand made & designed by DefrancoBoutique Check our other products and remain safe