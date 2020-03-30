PinkCherry

Anti-bacterial Misting Cleanser

A safe, ultra effective Cleanser suitable for any toy material, PinkCherry's Misting Toy Cleaner offers a quick, easy way to prepare favorite pleasure tools for action before use, and disinfect them when playtime's over. The stylish, mess-free spray bottle dispenses the perfect amount every time- simply douse toys thoroughly and wipe with a clean, dry cloth. PinkCherry Misting Cleanser is safe to use with most toy materials, including latex, rubber, silicone, plastic, glass and elastomer. See manufacturers instructions for care of cyber and Realistics materials. Glycerine free Paraben free Petrochemical free Alcohol free Non-greasy