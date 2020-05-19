SkinCeuticals

Anti-aging Skin Care Routine ($481 Value)

The SkinCeuticals Advanced Anti-Aging System combines a trio of powerful, scientifically developed treatments to dramatically reduce the appearance of visible signs of aging. Harnessing unique formulations with concentrated percentages of active ingredients, each product targets specific concerns to tackle wrinkles, uneven tone and discoloration. The Set Contains: C E Ferulic (1 oz) This combination antioxidant treatment offers 8x skin's natural environment protection against UVA, UVB, IRA, and pollution by neutralizing free radicals that cause accelerated skin aging. Proven to visibly improve wrinkles and skin's firmness, it has been expertly formulated with 1% alpha tocopheral (vitamin E), 15% l-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), and 0.5% ferulic acid to deliver unparalleled results in the form of a fluid, rapidly absorbed serum. A.G.E. Interrupter (1.69 oz) The A.G.E. Interrupter is a multi-faceted product specifically formulated to improve the creping, thinning appearance of mature skin. Proven to significantly improve skin's elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 20%, it is a unique skin treatment formulated with 30% proxylane, 4% blueberry extract, and 0.2% phytosphgosine. Resveratrol B E (1 oz) An intensive night concentrate that boosts skin’s endogenous defense system to help repair and prevent accumulated damage. Combining an antioxidant-rich blend of 1% pure, stable resveratrol, with 0.5% baicalin and 1% vitamin E, this patent pending antioxidant cocktail neutralises free radical damage and effectively strengthens skin’s protective barrier functionality. Achieve a significant improvement in the appearance of radiance, elasticity, and density. **Winner! Best Skincare Brand and Best Longstanding Brand 2017 as voted for by SkinStore customers.**