Mario Badescu

Anti Aging Glycolic Acid Toner

$18.00

This is a mild resurfacing toner that brightens and balances skin post-cleanse. Glycolic Acid, Grapefruit, and Aloe combine in a rejuvenating formula that works to refine pores and diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone—revealing a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion. HOW TO USE: Twice daily after cleansing, apply to skin with a cotton ball or pad. Wipe in sweeping, outward motions until the cotton comes up clean. Avoid eye area. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. *Not recommended for use with topical prescriptions, acne-erupted, or sensitive skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water. If irritation develops and persists, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.