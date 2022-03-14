Peter Thomas Roth

Anti-aging Cleansing Gel

The Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel effectively cleanses pores and helps diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles as it exfoliates with Glycolic and Salicylic Acids. Benefits Luxurious formula provides advanced exfoliating and cleansing to help diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and other signs of aging Dissolves makeup, emulsifies oil and chemically exfoliates with Glycolic and Salicylic Acids Brightening botanicals help clarify the look of skin In a 4-week consumer efficacy study on 25 women, ranging in age from 35 to 65: 96% agreed their skin appeared brighter 92% agreed they appeared more youthful 88% agreed they saw an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Key Ingredients Glycolic Acid (AHA) - Works as a chemical exfoliator to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and uneven skin texture Salicylic Acid (BHA) - Works as a chemical exfoliator to help improve the appearance of problem skin Citric Acid Extracts - Peach, White Oak Bark, Lemon, Lime, Linden, Grapefruit and Arginine Extracts help to clarify and brighten skin's appearance