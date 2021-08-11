La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 is an oil-free lotion with antioxidant protection that leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Benefits Oil-free face and body sunscreen provides broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, velvety sunscreen texture leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth Powerful antioxidant complex helps protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays Soothes the skin with mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes Ideal for all skin types Non-comedogenic Formulated and rigorously tested for skin tolerance, even on sensitive skin Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation Allergy tested Dermatologist tested for safety Key Ingredients Cell-Ox Shield technology combines broad-spectrum UVA/UVB filters and powerful antioxidant protection with senna alata, a tropical leaf extract known to defend skin cells against damaging free radicals that can accelerate skin aging La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water is naturally rich in minerals with scientifically demonstrated soothing and antioxidant properties Formulated Without Fragrance Oil Parabens Oxybenzone Octinoxate