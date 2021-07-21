D. Louise

Anthea Necklace

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At D. Louise

Details: The Anthea necklace is the most perfect statement piece which works on its own or layered with the dainty chain Material: Stainless Steel with 18k gold PVD coating Measurements: 45cm length with up to 7cm extender Love & Care guide: You can keep your jewellery on at all times without it changing colour. We take pride in the fact that our items are; Shower proof 🛁 Sweat proof 💦 Swim proof 🏊 Perfume proof 👛 Lotion proof 🧴 So you could say life proof... Lifetime Warranty We have so much faith in the quality of our pieces that here at D Louise every item is covered by a lifetime warranty. Should your jewellery suffer a breakage or tarnishing due to a manufacturing defect, we are committed to ensuring that your piece is replaced at no cost to yourself.