FIL DE VIE

Anona Gathered Linen Shorts

$248.00 $148.80

Editors’ Notes Fil De Vie employs local artisans to both celebrate their talents and uphold their culture's craftsmanship. Handmade from airy linen, these 'Anona' shorts have a shirred paperbag waist and elasticated cuffs that create a voluminous shape. Wear yours with a tucked-in blouse and sandals. This product was created using Considered Materials and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Dropped crotch, designed for a relaxed fit Drawstring waist, designed for a comfortable fit Elasticated at the hem Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Cream linen Pulls on 100% linen Green dry clean This item has been imported