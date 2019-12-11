Anomie

Dry your feet... on your bod. Cold Picnic is a Brooklyn based design studio founded by partners Phoebe Sung and Peter Buer. – 100% cotton with a nonslip latex backing – 20 inches x 30 inches – Also available in Muff and Boobs – ANOMIE GIVES BACK: For every bathmat sold, $10 will be donated to The Charlotte Maxwell Clinic, an Oakland based non-profit clinic providing free integrative cancer care and critical support services to underserved women with cancer.