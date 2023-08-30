Veronica Beard

Anoki Dickey Denim Blazer

$598.00

ABOUT THE BRAND Sisters-in-law by marriage, friends by choice, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard are the designers behind their eponymous brand, Veronica Beard. Inspired by a yearning for clothes you can live in and the ease of menswear, Veronica Beard started with the goal of creating a functional, stylish uniform for women defined by classic jackets, versatile tops, and ultra-flattering jeans. Launched in 2010 with its now-iconic Dickey jacket, and growing its collection to include tops, denim, and dresses, the brand crafts wardrobe essentials for women who get things done. FEATURES Peak lapels Long sleeves, five-button cuffs Front three-button closure Besom chest pockets, button-through flap waist pockets Back vent Imported Web ID: 4839228