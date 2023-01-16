GEORGE GINA & LUCY

Anniehow Good Tote Bag

$170.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78183118; Color Code: 038 Oversized shopper tote bag from GEORGE GINA & LUCY. Carry-all tote silhouette with a zippered main compartment with a pockets at the front and side. Sturdy carry handles and a removable shoulder strap. Content + Care - Nylon - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 15.78"l x 4.72"d x 12.99"h GEORGE GINA & LUCY Created and headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, GEORGE GINA & LUCY designs fashion-forward eyewear and utility-style bags featuring their world-famous hardware. The future lives at the extreme end of the street.