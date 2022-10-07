Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Ruggable
Anna Sui Lilies And Lace Lavender Rug
£289.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ruggable
Need a few alternatives?
The Rugs
Rhapsody Collection Berber Design Shaggy Rugs In White
BUY
£24.95
£49.90
The Rugs
H&M Home
Round Jute Rug
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Dunelm
Estell Chenille Rug
BUY
£25.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Souk Indoor Outdoor Black Runner
BUY
£12.50
£25.00
Dunelm
More from Ruggable
Ruggable
Domo Sage Rug
BUY
$109.00
Ruggable
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Pumpkin Ramekin Candle
BUY
$19.20
$24.00
Anthropologie
Dunelm
Asbury Mirror 10 X 26cm
BUY
£15.00
Dunelm
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Bookends
BUY
£56.00
Anthropologie
Rowen & Wren
Bingley Brass Candlestick
BUY
£22.00
Rowen & Wren
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted