Pradera Curva

Ankle Wrap Sandals

£60.00 £30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solillas

Channeling our inner cowgirl with Pradera Curva. Camel suede with a prairie style ankle scarf to wrap up or around your ankle with a simple knot of a playful bow. Upper: Leather & Synthetic Lining & sock: Leather Outsole: Rubber