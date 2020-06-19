United States
Frye
Anise Backpack
$198.00$66.43
Frye and co. Is a curated Collection of artisan-inspired, of-the-moment styles designed for the spirited adventurer who craves distinctive styling and incredible comfort. The anise leather backpack, is the perfect backpack from frye & co. Details: Perforated leather detail, Drawstring closure, Leather handles and backpack straps, 2 side zipper pockets, 1 interior zip pocket and 2 interior slip pockets, detachable logo key charm, fabric lining.