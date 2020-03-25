Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

Build your community from scratch on a deserted island brimming with possibility; Create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and even the landscape itself Collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools! Then, use what you create to give your island a personal touch Watch as the time of day and seasons match real life—even your hemisphere! Each day holds potential for surprises and discoveries Get to know the island residents, garden, fish, decorate, hunt for fossils, and more!