Mara Hoffman

Angelica Long-line Dress

£550.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Look to Mara Hoffman for elevated resortwear such as this camel Angelica dress. It's crafted from a blend of linen and sustainable regenerated tencel, and is detailed with corset-style embroidery on the front that lends a note of rebellion to the otherwise classic piece. A woven basket bag and white leather sandals will complete a charming edit for strolling by the sea.