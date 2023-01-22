Mugler Fragrances

Angel Nova Eau De Parfum

$135.00

MUGLER dedicates Angel Nova to daring women who make their dreams come true. The Angel Nova woman embodies renewal through creativity and imagination. Bold and inspiring, she rises by creating her own world. Determined, she transcends reality. Blossoming, she lives up to her dreams. Almost thirty years after the creation of Angel, MUGLER sheds new light on his iconic fragrance and the woman who embodies it. Angel Nova is a captivating fruity floral woody Eau de Parfum. Angel Nova, believe in dreams. * Refill your bottle anywhere with the unique Angel Nova Refill Bottle. The Fruity Floral Woody fragrance A captivating Eau de Parfum born from the unsettling fusion of fruity delight, an exclusive MUGLER rose and vivid modern woods.