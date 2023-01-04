Andency

【Ultra-soft and Lightweight】: Andency grey quilt set is made of 100% premium quality microfiber. The material is stitched in a multilayered construction that creates lightweight, durable quilts for use year-round. 【Exquisite Workmanship & Economically Reversible】: Andency grey bohemian quilt set adopts excellent stitching technology and the same wiring method on both sides which prevents the fiberfill shifting and lets it reversible at the same time. You can get a reversible one with double use and the durable material will not fade and shrink after washing, allowing it for long years of use. 【Printed Novel Boho Style】: Unlike traditional bohemian style with its bright colors and patterns, the simple white lines with the tone expresses understated simplicity, allowing you to keep up with the trend while maintaining your uniqueness and personality. 【Multi-Purpose Usage for All Season】: With the decorated geometric pattern outside, you can perfectly use it as a bedspread to keep your comforter clean if you like to sleep with your pet(s) or to keep warm in colder season; Lightweight and breathable, you can use it as a quilted coverlet if you have night sweats or turn down the comforter in summer or air-conditioned room. 【3Pcs Quilt Set You Can Get】：The King size quilt set includes one quilt (106" x 96"), two pillowcases (20" x 36"). NOTE: The Size May Vary According to Different Colors, Please Check The Size Information Before Buying.Choose a Larger Size If You Want the Picture-like Effect. 【Easy Care for Time Saving】: Easy to clean (No pets' fur left). Our quilt set fits for gentle cycle machine wash cold, tumble dry with low heat. Please do not bleach, light iron if you needed. We have absolute confidence and credit for you to trust!