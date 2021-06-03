Femme Forte

‘and The Future Is Now’ Tote Bag

Text reads: THE FUTURE OF FEMINISM IS TRANS-INCLUSIVE 100% organic combed cotton Vegan and cruelty-free Hand printed using water-based non-toxic inks Ethically and sustainably produced Manufactured using only renewable solar/wind power 10% of sales from this tote bag will be donated to Mermaids. Mermaids's work to support transgender children is a vital life-line to those who currently need our support more than ever. We are very proud to stand by them. You can find out more: www.mermaids.org.uk