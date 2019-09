L Wright-King

Ancient Newspaper Print Headband

£5.98

Buy Now Review It

High-quality Fabric. Advanced Sewing Technology. Classic Design. Elegant Smooth And Soft. Perfect Accessory.Specification:. Material: 100% Polyester, Comfortable Fabric.. One Size: 33x3 Inches/ 84*8 Cm(LxW). -. Package Include: 1* Neckerchief. Occasion: Daily Life, Party, Wedding, Travelling Etc. Various Style: Multiple Colour Style Available.Women Must Have Accessories For Fashion. Why Not Choose The L Wright-King?. Just Click ¡°Add To Cart¡± To Get Your Favourite Product.